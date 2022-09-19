Meghan Markle Wore A Treasured Pair Of Earrings To Honor The Queen At Her Funeral

Meghan Markle paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral today with a meaningful gesture. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings that were gifted to her by the late Queen. The subtle earrings were visible as her hair was pulled back in a low bun under her black, wide-brim hat. She also wore a black cape dress with black stockings and pointed-toe pumps for the somber occasion.

Meghan Markle attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. GARETH CATTERMOLE/AFP/Getty Images

More to come...