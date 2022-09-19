Royals
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Meghan Markle Wore A Treasured Pair Of Earrings To Honor The Queen At Her Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex wore a present gifted to her from the Queen.
by Sydni Ellis
Meghan Markle paid her respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral today with a meaningful gesture. The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous pair of diamond and pearl stud earrings that were gifted to her by the late Queen. The subtle earrings were visible as her hair was pulled back in a low bun under her black, wide-brim hat. She also wore a black cape dress with black stockings and pointed-toe pumps for the somber occasion.
More to come...