Meghan Markle Announced She's Launching A "Dynamic" New Podcast Later This Year

Meghan Markle appeared to be on to something with her Spotify podcast Archetypes. She sat down once a week with celebrity friends and experts to deconstruct some harmful stereotypes about women, and the podcast sat comfortably at the top of streaming charts for the entirety of its first season. Its only season on Spotify, as it turned out. Royal fans lamented the end of the short-lived podcast, but it turns out they lamented too soon. Because the Duchess of Sussex has signed a new deal with Lemonada Media for a new podcast and it’s being released in 2024.

Spotify announced that it would “part ways” with Archewell Audio, a division of Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Foundation, in June. The decision came after just one season of Archetypes, where listeners got to sit in on conversations between Markle and celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Serena Williams, Issa Rae, and even Mariah Carey. Markle and Prince Harry had signed a multi-million dollar deal with the streaming platform, which left royal fans surprised that it was ending so soon.

On Tuesday, Markle and Lemonade Media announced that Archetypes would live again, and a new podcast hosted by the duchess is in the works. “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Markle said in a statement to Deadline. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works,” she added. “I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

So much has changed about Meghan Markle’s life since she released the final episode of the first season of Archetypes back in November 2022. Her baby daughter Lilibet has grown into a 2-year-old toddler and her son Archie is now 4 years old, which should give her loads to talk about. Her husband Prince Harry released a bombshell memoir called Spare about growing up in the royal family, while the couple released a Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan about their decision to walk away from their senior royal roles.

Will she discuss any of these developments on this new podcast? We can’t wait to find out.