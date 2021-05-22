20 Times Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Was On Point

Pregnancy style can sometimes sound like an oxymoron. It’s getting better all the time, sure, but pregnancy is a tough time to try to pull off a strong look. Which is why Meghan Markle’s maternity looks are ones to emulate. During her pregnancy with 2-year-old son Archie, the Duchess of Sussex was hitting those royal functions on a regular basis and always looking not just pulled together but also relaxed. Comfortable in her own skin. She often went with classic looks with a twist that will stand the test of time.

Meghan is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Prince Harry. This time around, royal fans have not been treated to many of her pregnancy looks. Blame the pandemic or the change in the couple’s lifestyle, transitioning from full-time working royals to private citizens living in their new home in Montecito, California. But here is what we do know; her pregnancy looks the first time around were so iconic that she has recycled at least one of them for an important photo shoot. Because when you dress like Meghan Markle did for her first pregnancy with lots of linen shifts, caftans, and tailored coats, it’s easy to recycle a look.

That Linen Shift When Meghan and Harry announced they were expecting their second baby with a gorgeous backyard photo shoot, her linen dress by Carolina Herrera looked familiar. It was the same one she wore during a royal tour of Morocco in 2019, and it really held up.

Floor-Length Floral To celebrate International Women’s Day, Meghan posed with her husband and little boy Archie in a maxi floral dress and bare feet, and the look became instantly iconic.

Wrapping Up The Interview CBC News/YouTube During her in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan wore a black Armani wrap dress while bravely sharing her story with the world.

Speaking Up For Her Daughter Global Citizen VAX LIVE/YouTube During her virtual appearance as part of the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert, Meghan wore another lightweight Carolina Herrera dress. This one covered in sweet poppies and with a flattering little collar.

Sensing A Herrera Theme Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During her 2019 visit to Morocco, Meghan wore a stunning blue Carolina Herrera caftan. This designer clearly knows something about pregnant women’s bodies.

Statement Coats Are A Mom’s Best Friend Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan probably won’t have much need for a statement coat in California, but if she did she could always pull this green and black number worn in March 2019 out of her closet. Or send it to me.

A Short Shift Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a royal visit to King’s College for International Women’s Day in March 2019, Meghan rocked a short dress with a blazer and heels.

A Cape Is The Thing Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Meghan’s cream-colored gown by Dior from February 2019 came with a cape, you just need to know that.

Statement Neckline Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images At a formal affair to meet the Crown Prince of Morocco, Meghan wore a stunning red swing dress with nude heels.

Jeans & A Ponytail Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan kept it casual in boots, jeans, a striped shirt and a light jacket in Morocco in 2019.

Somber But Flattering Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While visiting New Zealand House after the horrific mass shooting at a mosque in March 2019, Meghan kept it respectful in a dark swing coat.

Going Monochromatic Again WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another monochromatic look, this time in ivory with a short swing dress and matching blazer in January 2019.

Keeping It Chic Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January 2019, Meghan stepped out in a black dress/coat combo that was all about statement shoulders and chic updo.

Evening Wear Perfection PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images Meghan joined her husband at Royal Albert Hall to watch Cirque de Soleil perform in January 2019, and her navy sparkly dress was perfection.

That Dress/Coat Combo Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A visit to Twickenham in November 2018 saw Meghan wear a sumptuous grey coat over a fitted patterned sheath. Along with her signature smile, of course.

One-Shoulder Is Enough Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A classic one-shouldered column dress with bangles and simple hair. Meghan was the minimalist queen in December 2018.

Going For Plum Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During a visit to the Hubb Community Center in Grenfell in November 2018, Meghan wore a plum colored mini dress with a collar, black tights, and a matching wool coat.

Going Retro For Remberance Day Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images News/Getty Images Meghan wore a retro-inspired jacket and skirt for Rememberance Day 2018 in London.

A Night At The Theater Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A night at the theater with her husband Prince Harry called for bare shoulders and an embroidered top over a long black skirt in November 2018.