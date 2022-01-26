Job Hunting? You Could Work On Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Podcast

It’s been more than a year since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their one and only podcast episode on Spotify. For a while, it seemed as though they might not be sharing any more content. Rest assured, that is not the case. Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hiring for their podcast, and the application process is online so you can go ahead and apply if you think you fit the bill. You just never know.

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify in 2020 to create content for the audio platform via Archewell Audio. In December of that year, they released a 35-minute long holiday special featuring celebrity guests like Elton John, Deepak Chopra, and Tyler Perry reflecting on their year and sharing their hopes for the future. The episode even featured a message from their little boy Archie, giggling and saying “Happy New Year.” Since then, there have not been any more episodes. Perhaps because they were busy welcoming daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana in June 2021.

Now it looks like the Sussexes will be returning to Spotify. Gimlet Media shared a job posting on Spotify for a senior producer as the company is “currently assembling a show team that will build and launch a new original show with Archewell featuring the voices of high profile women.”

The person who ultimately gets this job will be based in Los Angeles so they can work on the weekly podcast, be comfortable with researching, developing, and producing new episodes, and good at working on a tight deadline. “The ideal candidate has experience working with high-profile talent, and an interest in the intersection of social activism and popular culture,” the posting notes, giving an idea of what sort of podcast the couple are hoping to create.

While we don’t know if Meghan or Harry will actually be hosting this podcast, we do know from the posting that it will be an interview-style show and that the producer will be providing “clear direction for the host during both interviews and tracking sessions.” So if the host is either Meghan or Harry or both, the right candidate would actually be working in close proximity with them.

You could become friends and then meet Archie and Lili and maybe Meghan would even bake you some of her famous banana bread. Dreams do come true.