Meghan Markle's "Raising The Future" T-Shirt Has A Cute Connection To Archie

In the first official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s upcoming AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See, Meghan Markle made a sweet little cameo. And if you can manage to see anything beyond Prince Harry’s beaming smile the minute Meghan shows up, get a gander at her “Raising The Future” t-shirt. It doesn’t just share a powerful message, there’s also a nice connection to their son Archie in there.

Meghan’s “Raising The Future” t-shirt was designed by independent UK designer Mère Soeur, as the brand that markets itself as a “purveyor of mamamerch since '15.” This particular t-shirt sells for around $30 and the description behind the “raising the future” message on the company website reads, “However you choose to do it, whatever your parenting choices, we're all doing it. The greatest and hardest job you'll ever have.”

It seems Meghan isn’t the only member of the family to don a little Mère Soeur, as Hello! Magazine spotted. Back in 2019, when she and Harry visited the charitable group mothers2mothers in Cape Town, South Africa, she donated a little white onesie that read “The Future” to the mothers there.

“I just thought that, in the spirit of the community, what's so nice is to be able to share some of the things that we have at home as well,” Meghan explained to her fellow moms at the time. “And so we can obviously make sure everything you need is provided for you, but we've brought some of the things that my friends and I used for our kids and Archie, that don’t fit anymore."

Meghan Markle donated Archie’s onesie in 2019. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting a baby girl this summer, has long been an outspoken feminist, so the distinctly feminist brand is right up her alley. And it’s right up Archie’s alley too, since both of his parents are proud feminists. Meghan and Gloria Steinam chatted about raising feminists in an August 2020 interview for Makers Women. “I look at our son,” the proud mom told Steinam, “and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with: a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”

As her t-shirt indicates, she is raising the future. Archie is the future, and so is her little girl.