Meghan Markle Asked Her Friend To Relay “A Message” To Kelly Clarkson

If you hear the Duchess of Sussex “has a message” for you, what goes through your mind? Is she looking for guests for her new podcast coming out later this year? Does she want a few ski tips for Archie and Lilibet? For Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Markle simply wanted to share her adoration for the singer.

Markle’s friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with Donald Faison, who both star on the NBC sitcom Extended Family, and revealed that the duchess is a big fan of Clarkson.

“Meg says hello and that she loves you,” Spencer, who played Dana on Suits, told Clarkson. “And that she voted for you on American Idol.”

“It worked!” Clarkson excitedly replied, looking directly at the camera.

“She was just having dinner with Michael Bublé. He literally said you are the greatest singer on earth,” Spencer said.

“Oh my God, I love him, he’s lying, but I love him,” Clarkson replied.

“This was unsolicited. She did not know I was coming on here. We were just chatting and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to see Kelly next week,’ and she’s like, ‘I have a message,’” Spencer said.

Spencer also gushed about Markle being one of her closest friends in the industry. “We had an immediate... something,” Spencer recalled about first meeting Markle in 2007 at a table read for a pilot she was doing for NBC at the time. “We immediately just had a connection and then we learned we have the same birthday. Same day, same year. So it was just something between us. And then years later I got cast on a little show called Suits ... and our friendship really developed during that time and deepened. She’s an incredible person.”

Since their time on Suits, the two have remained close friends. Spencer attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in May 2018 and was also photographed with the duchess in New York City for her baby shower, ahead of her son Archie’s birth in 2019. And, as we now know, they chat regularly.

Considering that Markle is a big fan of Clarkson, perhaps we can keep our fingers crossed that she’ll have her as a guest on her upcoming podcast, which she described as “dynamic.” Like Markle, Clarkson is also a mom of two and they’re both outspoken about female empowerment. Seems like a match made in heaven. And heck, maybe Clarkson could get Markle to also weigh in on the celebrity shower habits debacle.