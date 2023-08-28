Meghan Trainor Compares Motherhood To Being Trapped In Groundhog Day & Yes

Meghan Trainor has got this “mom of two” thing down... perhaps a little too well. Ever since she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their son Barry in July (making their 2 year old, Riley, a big brother), she feels like she has been living out the plot of the movie Groundhog Day because their routine is so consistent. And while she loves it, she’s ready to add in a little “arts and crafts” to help her feel like herself again.

The singer spoke to People at the Streamy Awards on Sunday night about her daily life with Barry and Riley, comparing it to the classic comedy. For those who don’t know, Groundhog Day is a 1993 film about a crabby weather man played by Bill Murray who got stuck living the same day over and over again while on assignment in Puxatawney, Pennsylvania. We’re going to go out on a limb and guess that parents of little ones can understand why this concept resonates with Trainor, who talked about the monotony in the sweetest possible way. “Yeah baby. Two boys. And I'm going to start writing soon. Because I am in this Groundhog Day every day with my children in a nice routine,” she told the outlet. “We love routine.”

So yes, she loves routine and fortunately for her the kids are “good sleeping babies” which makes life easier. But still, she’s ready to get back into doing something for herself too, telling People. “But I told 'em, I was like, 'I [need to do] arts and crafts soon, or I'm going to go crazy.’”

Trainor is fortunate in that she has plenty of adults to pitch in at home when she wants to get back to writing songs (and/or doing arts and crafts for herself, because you deserve your time, mama!). Not just her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, but also a nanny the couple hired when they welcomed son Riley in 2020. Oh, and her two brothers live with the couple as well! And Trainor’s mom lives just 20 minutes away. “My brothers Ryan and Justin live in my house,” she told Romper in 2021. “I’m like, ‘Do not leave! It’s a scary world. You’re staying here.’”

This genius mom has enough people around to help with her two little boys and do some fun arts and crafts with her if that’s what she’s into. Truly this is the way to get it done.