Here’s Who’s Going To Be In My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
So many familiar faces.
byJen McGuire
It’s been more than 20 years since we first met the Portokalos family in the surprising runaway hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It’s difficult to believe since the film has become so iconic, spawning not just one but two sequels (and a short-lived television series), but My Big Fat Greek Wedding opened with very low expectations. Nia Vardalos was a little known writer and actress who wrote the film based loosely on her own family, and while there were recognizable faces in the cast, it was not exactly a hotly anticipated big budget movie. Now, 21 years later, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to hit theaters in September. And most of the original cast is coming back to make it feel exactly like what it should: a big family reunion.
The synopsis of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 sees the Portokaloses (“is come from the Greek word portokáli which mean ‘orange’”) heading to the motherland — Greece! — for a big family reunion. Well, almost the entire Portokalos family; sadly Michael Constantine, who played Windex-wielding father Gus in the original movie as well as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, died in August 2021. His character is honored in the film as his family tries to find his best friends from childhood (and get into all sorts of adventures along the way).
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters on Sept. 8, and we’re already excited to see our favorites on the big screen again.