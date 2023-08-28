Here’s Who’s Going To Be In My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

It’s been more than 20 years since we first met the Portokalos family in the surprising runaway hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It’s difficult to believe since the film has become so iconic, spawning not just one but two sequels (and a short-lived television series), but My Big Fat Greek Wedding opened with very low expectations. Nia Vardalos was a little known writer and actress who wrote the film based loosely on her own family, and while there were recognizable faces in the cast, it was not exactly a hotly anticipated big budget movie. Now, 21 years later, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is set to hit theaters in September. And most of the original cast is coming back to make it feel exactly like what it should: a big family reunion.

The synopsis of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 sees the Portokaloses (“is come from the Greek word portokáli which mean ‘orange’”) heading to the motherland — Greece! — for a big family reunion. Well, almost the entire Portokalos family; sadly Michael Constantine, who played Windex-wielding father Gus in the original movie as well as My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, died in August 2021. His character is honored in the film as his family tries to find his best friends from childhood (and get into all sorts of adventures along the way).

Nia Vardalos as Toula Portokalos Nia Vardalos really put herself on the map when she first played Toula Portokalos, a woman in her 30s who still lived with her Greek parents until she met and fell in love with Ian, a non-Greek man who had to learn to embrace her huge, loving, and frequently quirky family. Vardalos is herself a Canadian-Greek actress who was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She based the film on her own experience of marrying actor Ian Gomez, and while the couple divorced in 2021, they continue to co-parent 11-year-old daughter Ilaria.

John Corbett as Ian Miller John Corbett might as well call 2023 his throwback year, as he is returning to the big screen to reprise his role as Toula's husband Ian Miller for the third time. Fans will recognize Corbett, who is married to Bo Derek in real life, as Aidan Shaw from the original Sex And The City series and the more recent And Just Like That... reboot. It's almost like 20 years never happened.

Elena Kampouris as Paris Miller Elena Kampouris returns to her role as Paris Miller, daughter of Toula and Ian, for the second time. She first appeared in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, and fans will also recognize her from the television series Sacred Lies and Jupiter's Legacy. Based on the trailer for the film, it looks like Paris might be getting a bit of a romantic storyline this time around.

Lainie Kazan as Maria Portokalos Legendary actress and singer Lainie Kazan is reprising her role as Toula's mom Maria Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, although it's uncertain whether or not she will be joining the rest of the family in Greece. Kazan is an award-winning television actress and singer, who first appeared on Broadway in in 1961 in The Happiest Girl In The World. More recently she was in The Kominsky Method and Chicago Med.

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula Canadian legend Andrea Martin is back as Toula's outgoing, outspoken, over-the-top Aunt Voula. Martin is perhaps best known for her years on the Canadian sketch comedy series SCTV alongside Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and John Candy. Beyond playing Aunt Voula, she has most recently been seen in Only Murders In The Building.

Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo In addition to being a member of NSYNC, Joey Fatone is also lucky enough to be a bona fide member of the Portokalos family. He has played Toula's cousin Angelo for all three movies and got his own love story in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 when he revealed he had a relationship with a man he previously identified as his business partner. Fatone has also starred in movies like Jersey Shore Shark Attack and Impractical Jokers: The Movie.

Gia Carides as Nikki Cousin Nikki is back. Focus Features/YouTube Toula’s closest ally in the Portokalos family is her cousin Nikki, played by Gia Carides. While the rest of the family is known for their eccentricities, Nikki tends to be a bit more grounded. She is always there for Toula, helping her plan her wedding and managing the rest of the family as best she can. Carides is a Greek-Australian actress who played Robin Swallows in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and the Australian movie Strictly Ballroom.

Louis Mandylor as Nick Portokalos Toula's brother Nick Portakalos is played by Louis Mandylor. While Toula tends to be more of a take charge kind of character, Nick doesn't seem terribly concerned with changing the status quo. Perhaps because he's always having a great time. Mandylor has also been seen in Friends, Rambo: Last Blood, The Debt Collector, and Suckers.

Maria Vacratsis as Aunt Freida Another well known Canadian actress, Maria Vacratsis played Aunt Freida. Much like the rest of her family. Aunt Freida is known as being outspoken and over-the-top in the very best way, and this is a role Vacratsis knows well. She is also known for her roles in Tommy Boy and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. And of course, all three My Big Fat Greek Weddings.

Elias Kacavas as Aristotle The only member of the main cast to be a newcomer is Elias Kacavas, who plays Aristotle. He is seen in the trailer interacting with Toula's daughter Paris after the two apparently had a big date together, so it looks like there could be some sort of romance afoot in Greece. The young actor is also known for his role in Pretty Little Liars and Euphoria, so he clearly has his finger on the pulse of what's going on.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 hits theaters on Sept. 8, and we’re already excited to see our favorites on the big screen again.