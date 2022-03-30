Kim Kardashian Shared A Video Of North Just Belting Out To "We Don't Talk About Bruno"

It turns out North West is also a fan of Bruno and loves to talk about him! On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable video of her 8-year-old daughter singing the viral hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Disney animated film, Encanto.

In the video shared on Kardashian’s Instagram, North and her friend, Ryan Romulus (the daughter of Tracy Nguyen Romulus, Kardashian’s publicist and good friend), dramatically exchanged singing parts, raising and lowering their voices to fit the specific bars of the song. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kardashian captioned the video.

Khloé Kardashian commented under the video, “I am crying!!!!!!!!! Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!! Another viewer wrote, “North will def be a singer in her future!” One more added, “They have all the rhythm! So cute!!!”

It’s no surprise North, and now her mom, can’t get this Encanto song out of her head. After all, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hit number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart in February. Surprisingly, though, the song was not nominated for an Oscar. But the cast of Encanto did perform the song live at the Oscars with a surprise guest appearance by Megan Thee Stallion.

Despite the lack of a nomination, it’s certainly not stopping Bruno fans, like North West, from talking about him!