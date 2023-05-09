Offset truly went all out for The Little Mermaid premiere. He brought daughters Kalea and Kulture along to see Halle Bailey in the live-action version of the 1989 Disney classic on Monday night, and did he ever make it a special occasion. Not only did he dress up in a white jacket and black pant combo in the style of Prince Eric himself, both girls were in full on ballgowns for the night. Sure, this could cause a problem when the girls want to enjoy their movie theater snacks. But when it came to the red carpet, they looked absolutely regal themselves.

The Migos rapper accompanied 8-year-old daughter Kalea and 5-year-old daughter Kulture on The Little Mermaid red carpet on Monday without Cardi B, presumably to enjoy a little daddy-daughter time with his two girls. And what a night out it turned out to be. Both girls colored their hair red for the occasion, much like Ariel’s hair in the movie. They also wore black and white ballgowns that were mirror images of each other with long opera gloves.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned a carousel of photos he shared on Instagram. And his followers could not get over how glamorous the trio looked together.

Offset took Kalea and Kulture to see ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Offset/Instagram

One social media follower thought the Kulture and Kalea, who Offset shares with ex-partner Shya L’amour, were channeling Cardi B with their looks. “It's Kulture and Kalea for me Cardi fashion vision right here love this” they wrote, while another follower added, “They ate you up, you just there for decoration purposes.” Indeed both little girls looked totally comfortable posing in their dresses, which should come as no surprise as both Offset and Cardi B have a history of going full-on glamor with their kids. Like when they gave Kulture $50,000 in cash for her fourth birthday, or when she arrived at her third birthday party in a horse-drawn carriage in a full princess dress and was greeted by Princess Tiana.

Cardi B and the couple’s 1-year-old son Wave might not have joined these three at the event, but certainly the “W.A.P.” singer’s style was stamped on the evening. The dresses, the details, the high drama of it all. How proud she must have been to see Offset posing with his girls, looking like a true prince of a dad.