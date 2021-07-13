Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is not only famous, but now it’s also Emmy-nominated. On Tuesday, the Television Academy announced that the couple’s bombshell, tell-all exclusive sit-down interview with the media mogul has been nominated for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special first aired on March 7 and, as CNN reported, was viewed by more than 17 million people in the U.S. During the one-hour and 25-minute special, shocking revelations were made about Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from their senior royal duties, including allegations regarding concerns about their son Archie’s skin color. Meghan also opened up about her struggles with mental health during that time and experiences with racism, while Prince Harry talked about his strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and his thoughts on his mother, Princess Diana. But one of the brighter notes from the interview was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the sex of their daughter, who was born on June 4 and the couple named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Emmy-nominated interview isn’t the only time Winfrey has worked with the royals or that they’ve been on camera together. Prince Harry and Winfrey also produce The Me You Can’t See, an Apple TV+ series on mental health. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation,” Winfrey in a press release ahead of its release earlier this year.

Meghan and Harry’s interview wasn’t the only noteworthy royal-related Emmy nominee in 2021. Season 4 of the hit Netflix series The Crown, a fictionalized series that dives into the tumultuous early marriage years of Prince Harry’s parents, is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. The Duke of Sussex admitted to James Corden that he had watched a few episodes and said “it's loosely based on the truth,” but “not strictly accurate.”

To find out whether Meghan and Harry can add “Emmy winners” to the list of titles, tune in to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony when it airs on CBS and Paramount+ on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EST.