Paris Hilton Did A Photo Shoot With Her Newborn Son & The Pictures Are So Sweet

Paris Hilton has been a mom for just under three months and she’s already fully in her element with her baby boy. The new mom recently had a little photo shoot with her newborn son Phoenix and shared the sweet pictures on Instagram. These two are absolutely two peas in a pod.

Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed their baby boy in January via surrogate, with the new mom announcing his arrival in a statement to People at the time. “It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” Hilton told the magazine. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.” She also shared a photo of her baby’s hand clutching her thumb on Instagram with the message, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Several weeks later, Hilton revealed his name, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her podcast in February. She explained she wanted to name him after a city name to “go with Paris or London,” but more importantly, “It’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again.”

“I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future,” Hilton explained on her podcast.

Now that Hilton has had a few weeks to get accustomed to spending time with her little Phoenix, the verdict is in. He is her “whole heart,” as she wrote on Instagram. And they look adorable together.

The proud mom shared several black and white photos with her baby boy. One featured her cradling her son against her chest in a black dress, while the others feature both Hilton and Phoenix wearing white together as she looked at him with absolute love in her eyes. Her fans on social media loved seeing the socialite as a mom in the photos, writing messages like, “You were made to be a mom Paris,” and “You look like such a natural mama already! That’s a lucky baby.”

Hilton has been talking about her desire to become a mother for some time, especially since she got engaged to husband Reum. Back in 2021, she talked about how her goals had shifted from wanting to become a billionaire to wanting to become a mom. And now that she’s achieved that goal, she couldn’t look any happier if she tried.