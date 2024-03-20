Paris Hilton Gushes That "Sliving" With Her Son Is Way Better Than Clubbing In The 00s

Paris Hilton’s son Phoenix is just one year old, and yet he’s already showing signs that he is just like his famous mom, Paris Hilton. Especially when it comes to clubbing. The adorable little boy was dancing up a storm in a recent TikTok video his mom shared, dressed in a fancy outfit and digging into that “clubitis” lifestyle with all his might.

Hilton, who became synonymous in the ‘00s for her clubbing lifestyle, has been open about fully enjoying her new “mom era” since welcoming Phoenix in January 2023 and his baby sister London, both via surrogate, last November with husband Carter Reum. She’s taken to calling her little family her “cutesy crew” and generally just seems pretty happy to be a mom of two.

Still, becoming a mom doesn’t mean she’s completely cured of her famous “clubitis.” Quite the opposite, in fact. She’s passing her love of disco balls and loud music and lights and pink on down to her son Phoenix. The mother and son duo turned their house into a cute little club, blasting some “Caribbean Queen” by Billy Ocean as Phoenix, in a dapper little matching outfit of plaid pants and hat, got groovy.

“Clubitis is hereditary,” she wrote on TikTok. “Sliving with #BabyP is more fun than going out in the early 2000s.”

The pair were celebrating grandma Kathy Hilton’s birthday with an at-home Sliving party, and Phoenix was quite clearly the star of the show in his mom’s Instagram post from the festivities.

Hilton’s followers were happy to see the little boy carrying on the grand tradition of clubitis, writing appreciative notes like, “Clubitis is his diagnosis? He’s so sweet,” and “He’s adorable! Caribbean queen is a bop can’t blame him.” Another said, “he is going to be the life of every party!”

One more joked, “Thank you for using your platform to bring awareness. I suffered with Clubitis all thru my twenties. Eventually I recovered.”

This is not the first time we’ve seen Phoenix being an absolute “#MiniSliver,” as his mom called him back in January when she shared another TikTok of Phoenix dancing his heart out. But don’t worry, Phoenix saves all of that energy for the dance floor. He and his sister London are both “such good babies. They’re on an amazing sleep schedule, eating schedule, so they don’t cry. They’re so happy,” Hilton told Romper in December. “I feel so lucky because all my other friends who have kids are like, ‘I’m up all night. They’re crying all night.’ My babies, they’re just so calm, so chill.”

And such Slivers. These kids have got it all.