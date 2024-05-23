Paris Hilton Reveals What She Plans To Be “Strict” With As A Mom As Her Kids Get Older

Paris Hilton, in many ways, is sort of synonymous with social media itself. The reported inventor of the selfie, the socialite has a long and storied relationship with the internet and, more specifically, her phone. So it is somewhat surprising to hear her say that she plans on being “strict” with her two children when it comes to phones as they get older.

Hilton, who shares 1-year-old son Phoenix and 6-month-old daughter London with husband Carter Reum, spoke to Ryan Knutson for The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival about her hopes for her two children recently. “I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don’t want anything to do with that,” she said at the event, per Entertainment Tonight.

The mom of two admitted that she “never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom,” going on to elaborate that she’s hoping to keep her kids away from phones for as long as she can. “I’m going to try to not have them have a phone for a while. Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to.”

Considering Hilton is herself a social media influencer with 26 million followers, this might come as something of a surprise. But things have changed for her since becoming a mom.

Since welcoming her children, Hilton has become more vulnerable to online criticism. Whether people are lecturing her on the way she’s using her car seat (although she did take the advice offered like a champ) or shutting down rude comments about her son Phoenix, Hilton’s focus has shifted now that she’s in her “mom era.” So much so that she kept the birth of her babies a secret from the world for a very good reason. “My life has been so public, so out there. I didn’t want my son coming into this world with any negative energy,” Hilton told Romper. “I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”

While Hilton didn’t say when she would be okay with her kids having phones, she probably has several years before it becomes an issue. And then several more years of being “strict” about giving in.