20 Adorable Photos That Prove Prince William & Princess Charlotte Are Thick As Thieves

It’s all too easy to fall back on gender norms when looking at parents and their kids. For example, so many of us see Prince William with his 9-year-old son Prince George and lump them together. The same is true for Kate Middleton and her 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. But if you look closely at Princess Charlotte and Prince William interacting with each other, they’re actually quite similar. The best of friends, some could even say.

Take Princess Charlotte’s composure at the Platinum Jubilee, for example. She made it abundantly clear that she had a firm grip on royal protocol as well as on both her brothers if either of them happened to step out of line. Especially 4-year-old Prince Louis.

This behavior is actually quite similar to Prince William as a young royal. He was seen correcting his little brother Prince Harry many times as a child, because he always just seemed so intent on getting it right. I think it’s a trait he sees in his own daughter. And it has bonded the two of them through the years in the sweetest of ways.

Approving Her Royal Wave James Devaney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte’s first royal wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colours was met with approval by dad Prince William.

Confidantes At The Party Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images These two looked like they were sharing secrets at a party in Victoria, Canada in 2016.

A Shared Love Of A Balloon Animal Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William and Princess Charlotte seemed to share a love of balloon animals at the 2016 party they attended in Victoria, Canada.

Lending A Sympathetic Ear Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Charlotte seemed to be having a tough time during her visit to Berlin with her family in 2017, but Prince William was there to console her.

He Kind Of Likes Her Sass DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images At Prince Louis’ christening in 2018, Princess Charlotte famously told reporters “you’re not coming.” And her dad looked like he was kind of proud of her sass.

The Future King Takes The Backseat WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He might have been best man at Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, but he gladly took a backseat to his daughter.

“We’ll Always Be BFFs” Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince William took both of his older children to meet their baby brother Prince Louis in 2018, and it looks as though he’s reassuring Princess Charlotte “don’t worry, we’ll always be best friends.”

Sending His Girl Off To School AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images When Princess Charlotte started her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London in 2019, Prince William was seen gazing down at her proudly while she shook hands with her teacher.

Royal Road Trip Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images OK, they were just heading over to Buckingham Palace for a pre-Christmas lunch with Queen Elizabeth in 2019, but these two look like they might enjoy a royal road trip.

His Volunteer Helper In June 2020, Princess Charlotte helped her dad deliver food to isolated pensioners, following in his philanthropic footsteps.

Her Claim To Dad Prince William’s 2020 birthday photo saw Princess Charlotte standing on a swing with her arm confidently wrapped around her dad. She knows they’re pals.

A Fair Tackle Another birthday photo was less posed, and Princess Charlotte joined her brothers in taking her dad down in a solid tackle.

They Weren’t Into Panto WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Christmas 2020 saw the Cambridge family go see a pantomime, and neither Princess Charlotte nor her dad Prince William looked like they were into it.

A Walk & A Chat Antony Jones/GC Images/Getty Images The Cambridge family went to Easter services in 2022 where Prince William and Princess Charlotte broke off on their own for a little chat.

He Still Brings Her Flowers Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William gave his daughter a bouquet of flowers during a visit to Cardiff, Wales. Sure, she didn’t look like she wanted them. But it’s the thought that counts, right?

He’s Got Her Back Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William guided Princess Charlotte beautifully through Cardiff, Wales at the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

They Support The Same Team Prince William shared a rare video with his daughter in honor of their support of the Lionesses in July 2022, a British football team they both support.

Two Peas In A Pod Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte enjoyed her first solo outing with her parents at the Commonwealth Games in August 2022, and she was fairly glowing with all that extra attention. Especially from her dad.

Hamming It Up For His Highness Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Princess Charlotte really hammed it up for her dad at a swim meet.

He Always Gets A Thumbs Up From Her Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince William in turn hammed it up for his daughter, who naturally gave him a thumbs up.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are obviously incredibly close to all three of their children and have different relationships with each. But it is perhaps especially poignant to see Princess Charlotte becoming such good pals with her dad Prince William. Two peas in a pod, those two.