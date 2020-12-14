Sounds like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a new little cousin on the way! According to new reports, Kate Middleton's little sister Pippa Middleton is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband James Matthews.

Page Six was the first to report that the Duchess of Cambridge's sister is reportedly expecting her second child. She and Matthews, whom she married in May 2017, welcomed their first child, a son named Arthur, on Oct. 15, 2018. "Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year," a source close to the family told Page Six. "The entire family is delighted."

While various outlets have reported on the news, including People and Page Six, Middleton has not made a statement, which is not entirely surprising as she does not have a public Instagram account. This makes sense, since a source told People in 2016 that Middleton was looking forward to settling down with Matthews, "having children and leading a quiet life."

She is so tight lipped about her life that she even rarely gives updates about Arthur. In a 2019 column penned for Waitrose Magazine, a publication for the grocery store chain in the United Kingdom, Middleton revealed that their son was "more mobile" and filled with energy. But if Middleton needs any tips for staying active throughout this second pregnancy, she won't need to go to other people for advice. Throughout her first pregnancy in 2018, Middleton documented her exercise routine for each trimester in Waitrose Weekend.

Congratulations to Middleton and Matthews!