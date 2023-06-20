Travis Barker Kisses & Drums On Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnant Belly In Sweet Photos

Mom of three Kourtney Kardashian surprised everyone on Saturday when she announced that she’s pregnant at her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert. Well, almost everyone. Perhaps Barker was not terribly surprised by the epic reveal, even though he was clearly very excited, as evidenced by the couple’s recent baby bump photo shoot Kardashian shared on Instagram.

Kardashian, who shares 13-year-old son Mason, 10-year-old daughter Penelope, and 8-year-old son Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick, had fans talking after showing up at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Saturday carrying a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign and holding it up for the drummer to see. The moment was a throwback to the band’s 1999 video for their hit song “All The Small Things,” which shows a fan at a Blink-182 concert holding up the very same sign.

Dad of three Barker climbed down from the stage with a big grin on his face looking somewhat stunned, in a video shared by TMZ of the moment. Whether he was stunned by Kardashian’s fun sign choice or the actual pregnancy remains to be seen, although the couple’s recent photo shoot where Barker is kissing his wife’s visible baby bump leads me to believe that he might have already known about the pregnancy.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a series of photos of her baby bump on display in a sheer black top and leather pants alongside Barker, who is dad to 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19-year-old son Landon, and 17-year-old daughter Alabama. She captioned the photos of Barker kissing her bump and pretending to play drums on her belly, “overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.” Barker added his own message, “God is great” with prayer hands and a heart emoji. This baby is the couple’s first together.

Fans of The Kardashians on Hulu already know that Barker and Kardashian have wanted a baby together for some time, and have been struggling with fertility issues along the way. They have shared some of their more unusual tactics to have a baby together, including a doctor who told Kardashian to drink her husband’s sperm four times a week to get pregnant.

While the couple have not yet shared their baby’s due date or sex, we might have a tip to what Barker wants for a name based on their True Romance Halloween costumes from 2021. Elvis.