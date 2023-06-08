Lindsay Lohan Reveals The Working Mom Advice She Got From Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan is preparing to become a first-time mom, and fortunately for her she has someone in her life who is happy to pass along some truly reassuring advice. Her former Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who dropped a parenting pearl of wisdom on the actress that left her feeling comforted about her future as a working mom. Would that we all had a Jamie Lee Curtis to dole out parenting advice.

Lohan, who announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Badar Shamass in March, sat down for an interview for the June cover of Allure. The expectant mom opened up about her life in Dubai where she spends every morning drinking tea and smoothies and working out, her career, and of course, her baby. The Parent Trap star admitted that she has been reaching out to other working moms for tips on how to pull off that good work/life balance, and mom of two Jamie Lee Curtis delivered this helpful nugget.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently,” Lohan told Allure, “and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.” Of course, that’s not totally realistic advice for most working parents. But hey, maybe with Curtis’ advice in the back of her mind, maybe we’ll get to see some adorable “baby-on-set” photos once Lohan’s little one arrives!

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

For her part, Curtis shared her own love for her “film daughter” Lohan when she found out she was expecting. “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be,” Curtis wrote in a sweet Instagram post in April where she shared a series of photos of Lohan looking ecstatic to be pregnant. The two are currently in talks to reprise their roles in a sequel to their 2003 hit Freaky Friday, where they played body-swapping mom and daughter Tess and Anna. Both have been very open about wanting to see this come to fruition in the past.

Lohan might be excited to work on future projects with friends like Curtis, but the one thing she seems most excited about is becoming a first-time mom. Certainly she has been more active on social media, posting glowing baby bump photos and snippets from her private baby shower. “I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom,” she told Allure, admitting that she has found pregnancy “overwhelming, in a good way.”

Lucky her that she has friends like Jamie Lee Curtis to help guide her through.