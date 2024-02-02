Viral TikTok Shows Cute Habit Prince George Has Taken Over From His Mom Kate Middleton

Prince George is often seen as his father Prince William’s mini-me. Much like the Prince of Wales was as a child, 10-year-old Prince George tends to give the impression of being rather subdued. Quiet. Even a little shy, perhaps. They even look quite a bit alike. But that doesn’t mean Prince George hasn’t picked up a habit or two from his mom Kate Middleton. In a viral video recently making the rounds on TikTok, the future king is seen smoothing his hair in exactly the same way that his mother has been doing with him since he was a toddler. And it’s weirdly emotional.

The TikTok royal fan account The Wales Family 5, featured a montage of clips throughout Prince George’s life, starting at his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte’s christening back in 2015. Middleton is seen smoothing his bangs across the toddler’s forehead, a move she continues to do through the years. When the family is on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour, for example, or on a royal visit to Germany. All the way until last summer when the Wales family celebrated King Charles’ coronation by helping out at the Big Dig. At that point, Prince George was caught looking in the car window and smoothing his own bangs exactly as his mother had done time and time again. A move he is seen repeating again and again.

“Prince George now, making sure his hair is spotless,” the message written across the video read.

The video feels particularly poignant now, as Kate Middleton is at home recovering from abdominal surgery with her family. Or perhaps it feels especially poignant because Prince George is growing up. He recently toured Eton College, the prep school both his father and uncle Prince Harry attended, and is studying to sit for his entrance exams. Not the little toddler anymore. These days, he’s fixing his own hair. And the change was not lost on the TikTok commenters. “George may be too old for Catherine to adjust his hair but now she does the same with Louis,” one person wrote, while another added, “If I were Kate I would 100% have saved this to my phone for rewatching while scrolling during my recovery.”

We like to think that Kate Middleton does save this sweet montage of her little boy following in her footsteps on her phone. It really is such a delight.