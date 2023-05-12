Prince George’s days of watching Fireman Sam ahead behind him. The 9-year-old royal and second in line to the throne is apparently a big metal head and likes to rock out to bands like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin, according to his dad Prince William who’s been known to start his day by jamming out to “Thunderstuck.”

This fun little fact about Prince George was revealed on Sunday ahead of the coronation concert at Windsor Castle where Prince William gave a tribute to his “Pa” and several singers including Katy Perry, Tiwa Savage, Calum Scott, and Lionel Richie performed. While the Prince and Princess of Wales were greeting coronation concertgoers, Prince William stopped to chat with Rock Choir member Caroline Mulvihill and shared that his oldest son is into rock music these days.

“We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It was quite interesting to hear that,” Mulvihill told PA, as reported by The Mirror.

Now just imagine Prince George jamming out to “Highway To Hell” or “Whole Lotta Love” with his buddies at Lambrook school or with his little bro Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage. Incredible.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince George’s taste in music has certainly evolved in recent years. Ages ago, in 2019 when he was 6, Prince George’s favorite song was the English national football team anthem “Three Lions” and would listen to it every morning. By 2021, he and his younger sister Princess Charlotte were really into Shakira’s “Waka Waka,” but would often bicker about what song they blasted during their morning routine.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played,” Prince William revealed on an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series in 2021. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

But it’s really no surprise that Prince George is into rock music now. Prince William said in 2021 that he’d listen to AC/DC himself to get ready for the week. “There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck,’” he said, according to a report from Blabbermouth. “I have to say the first time I put it on, and I’ve heard it a million times now, I was kind of, like, ‘Well, this is quite heavy for a Monday morning/ But now, when I listen to it, it’s the best tonic for a Monday morning. It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone.”

Like father, like son.