Having several different grandparents is obviously a real bonus for kids, but what to do about all of those titles? Call all of the grandparents the same name? Not for the royal kids, apparently. Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly have a cute name for Camilla Parker-Bowles since we know Gan-Gan has already been taken by Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Cornwall is grandmother to eight little ones from her own two children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, as well as through her husband, Prince Charles’ two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In fact, she has a ninth grandchild on the way this summer from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple is expecting a baby girl to join big brother Archie in California.

With so many grandchildren, Parker-Bowles certainly needs her own grandparent signifier. And she’s chosen something pretty distinctive. In 2013, she shared her special name with The Daily Mail, saying: “My own grandchildren call me GaGa,” Parker-Bowles explained. "I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet."

This was around the time Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed 7-year-old Prince George, and before 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, or 2-year-old Prince Louis were born. But it seems pretty likely that the name stuck. GaGa it is then.

The royal kids call Camilla Parker-Bowles GaGa.

The royal kids have several grandmothers, all with different terms of endearment. Queen Elizabeth is rather famously “Gan Gan,” of course, while their grandmother Carole Middleton is reportedly very close to her grandchildren, but we aren’t privy to what they call her. Presumably not “granny,” as that name has been reserved for someone very special.

On Mother’s Day in 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared cards their kids made for their “Granny Diana,” Prince William’s mom, the late Princess Diana. She sadly died in 1997, many years before they were born, but they honor her just the same. With cards made especially for her, like this sweet one from Prince George which read, “Dear Granny Diana. Happy happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love from George xxxxx.”

Granny Diana, Gan Gan, or GaGa, or their Grandma Middleton. The royal kids are surrounded with love from their grandmothers.