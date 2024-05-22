Prince William has just confirmed what royal watchers have suspected for years. Prince George has plans to follow in his dad’s career footsteps in more ways than one. Yes, he is obviously second in line to the throne and will someday be the King of England like his dad and his grandpa King Charles. I mean, that one’s in the bag for him at this point. But the 10-year-old is also interested in his dad’s former career as a pilot. And it’s an interest he has fostered since he was a toddler, so he’s clearly serious about it.

The Prince of Wales hosted the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, where he met with people who have had a positive impact on their community. One such person was Squadron Leader Chrissy Lacey, who serves at the Royal Air Force base near Lincoln. According to Hello! Magazine, Prince William told Lacey that his oldest son Prince George would love to visit the base because he is “a potential pilot in the making.”

This might have been a revelation to Lacey, but certainly avid royal fans have sensed this about Prince George for years. Ever since 2016 at least, when he was a toddler going on a royal tour with his parents and little sister Princess Charlotte. Back then, his mom Kate Middleton said that her son was “obsessed with planes and wants to become an air cadet,” per Vanity Fair.

Prince George pictured in 2016 pressing his face against the window of a sea-plane while visiting Canada with his family. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering Prince William was a search and rescue pilot for the Royal Air Force in Wales for three years, it certainly makes sense that his love of flying would rub off on his son. Sons plural, in fact, because it seems 6-year-old Prince Louis has expressed interest in becoming a pilot as well. During a chat with a volunteer last July, Prince Louis revealed his career aspirations. When he was asked, “You might want to be a painter when you grow up?” the young royal replied, “No, a fighter pilot.”

If both Prince George and Prince Louis become pilots, they’ll end up mirroring their dad and their uncle Prince Harry, who flew two tours in Afghanistan as a fighter pilot when he was younger.

As for 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, she’s such a model royal that perhaps she can rule the world while her brothers are off flying.