Prince George might be only 10 years old, but he already knows what he is going to do when he grows up: He will be king. Despite that inevitable reality, his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have spent much of Prince George’s childhood trying to keep things as normal as possible. But now that his grandfather has become King Charles and his father is next in line for the throne, things have changed. And Prince William is reportedly focused on the “important role” of preparing his son to be the future king.

According to British journalist Robert Hardman’s biography The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, Prince William is not just thinking ahead to his own time as king; he also considers the role of preparing his son as “not far off the most important job he has,” as a family friend told the biographer. The biography also notes that Prince William didn’t feel as though he was properly prepared or trained in his future role as king, and he wants to make sure his son doesn’t feel the same way.

Prince George had a role in his grandfather’s coronation in May, acting as a paige to help carry King Charles’ robes when he was crowned as the new king. This presumably was a step in helping him understand the gravity of his future role, and his father is taking further steps to prepare him in other ways.

Prince William has included his son in his efforts to stop climate change by introducing him to noted conservationist Sir David Attenborough and encouraging him to watch nature documentaries. Prince George even hosted a bake sale to raise money for conservation efforts in Africa. He has also been joining his parents, along with 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old brother Prince Louis, on more royal outings in recent years. Which means he has been perfecting his royal handshake.

While he might be joining his family on royal outings, Prince George is not expected to have any official royal duties until he has finished school and he is in his 20s, according to Hardman’s biography. Prince George’s job for the forseeable future is student. He is expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College once he turns 13. His parents took a tour of the famous boarding school last June, and his mother, Kate Middleton, has been helping him to prepare for his upcoming exams.

Hopefully, Prince George has many years ahead of him before he becomes king. And many years with his dad by his side, helping him prepare to wear the crown.