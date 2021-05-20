Here’s How Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Marked Their Third Wedding Anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their third wedding anniversary on May 19. Three years since they tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Three years in which they welcomed their 2-year-old son Archie, stepped away from the royal family, and found a way to strike out on their own as private citizens in California. And let’s not forget they are also preparing to welcome their second child, a daughter, later this summer. So how does a couple celebrate three years of romantic, chaotic, exciting wedded bliss? With a charitable endeavor.

On Wednesday, the couple took to their Archewell Foundation website to announce they would be working with World Central Kitchen to build a Community Relief Center in India to help with the second wave of COVID-19 cases that have been sweeping across the country.

“The purpose of these centers is to provide relief and resilience, for the communities in which they’re based,” a statement on the site reads. “During future crises, these centers can be quickly activated as emergency response kitchens — or vaccination sites — and through calmer times they can serve as food distribution hubs, schools, clinics, or community gathering spaces for families.”

The new Community Relief Center is being built in Mumbai, which is also home to Myna Mahila, “an Indian organization focused on women’s health and employment opportunities that The Duchess of Sussex has long supported.”

Making a difference on their anniversary. That sounds pretty appropriate for this couple, who honored their son Archie on his second birthday by raising $3 million towards COVID-19 vaccine equity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their third anniversary. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyond their new charitable work in India, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also presumably celebrated their anniversary privately as they have always done. Past years have reportedly seen them find their own take on traditional anniversary gifts. A source close to the couple told People, “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.” For his part, Prince Harry gave Meghan an eternity ring he helped to design for their first anniversary. Their second anniversary would have been cotton, and The Knot notes that the third anniversary traditional gift is crystal. Who knows, maybe we’ll find out soon how the coupe incorporated crystal into their celebrations as well.