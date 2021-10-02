From 1985 To Now, Take A Look Back At Prince Harry’s Best Sweater Looks

He looks perfectly comfortable in a suit, in a tuxedo, in full military garb. But ever since he was a little boy, Prince Harry has always seemed exceptionally comfortable wearing a sweater. Perhaps it’s because his mother, Princess Diana, took such pride in encouraging her royal sons to be regular kids who wore regular clothes. Or perhaps Prince Harry, much like the rest of us, just loves being cozy in a sweater.

Prince Harry often gave royal watchers the impression that he was a bit of a wild card, even as a child. He rather famously liked to stick his tongue out at photographers, much like his niece Princess Charlotte did at his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, and there has always been something more approachable about him. Whether that comes from his hands-on approach to greeting his many fans, especially if they’re little kids and dogs, or the way he tends to open up so easily to people, it’s tough to say.

Or it could be all of those delightful sweaters making Prince Harry so approachable. From his colorful choices as a little boy to his romantic lead-type looks as a grown man, we are always here for a fall sweater look from Prince Harry.

Head-To-Toe Knit Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry’s sweater game was strong right out of the gate. His first visit to Scotland in 1985 saw him in a head-to-toe ivory knit look, hat and tights included. That’s a tough look to pull off.

Looking Proud In His Sweater Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Prince Harry looked proud as punch to be marching along beside his mom on their way to Scotland in 1987 in a white sweater and yellow shorts.

Loving His Sweater Vest Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Harry looked overjoyed to be wearing a matching sweater vest and button down shirt with big brother Prince William in this Christmas photo from 1986.

Sweater? Check. Thermos? Check. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images When Prince Harry was picked up from nursery school on his birthday in 1988, he wasn’t above carrying his own thermos. Besides, it matched his sweater.

Going Casual On Holiday PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry’s adorable navy sweater looked perfect for the family holiday on the Scilly Islands in 1989. Princess Diana and Prince William also went for a sweater; Prince Charles stuck with his suit.

He Knows His Look Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Once again, Prince Harry wears a bright sweater with shorts to his uncle Charles Spencer’s rehearsal dinner in 1989. He knows what looks good.

Someone Graduated To Long Pants Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images During a trip to Niagara Falls in Canada in 1991, Prince Harry looked proud as punch to be wearing pants with his sweater. It’s a big step for him.

Getting Muddy In Scotland Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images Prince Harry put on his wellies and a sweater for a walk through the water at Balmoral Estate in Scotland in 1994.

Going Full Sweats Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Prince Harry went extra casual with his brother in 1995 and wore full sweats.

He’s A Big Kid Now Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In 1999 Prince Harry joined his dad at Highgrove to celebrate Prince William getting his driver’s licence. And he looked very dapper in a v-neck sweater with a blue polo shirt.

Hanging In A Hoodie Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry wore a hoodie during a visit to a children’s care center in 2002, and he looked so happy to be around kids as usual.

Still Matching After All These Years Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Prince Harry joined Prince William in 2005 to volunteer in an effort to aid tsunami victims, and the brothers still clearly loved to match. Right down to the shirts underneath their sweaters.

The Half-Zip Prince Chris Radburn - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images During an event in Suffolk in 2011, Prince Harry really found his look. A half-zip sweater in a dark color and a baseball cap.

Wearing The Heck Out Of His V-Neck Clive Gee - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince William visited their grandfather in the hospital in 2012, and boy did he look great in his v-neck and jeans. He was really coming into his own style. No more matching,

Stepping It Up Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he really stepped up his sweater game. This blue sweater worn under a blazer during a 2018 visit to Belfast was an iconic look for him.

It’s All About The Fit Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Harry makes sure his sweaters fit him like a glove, as he did on his tour of Australia and New Zealand with Meghan Markle in October 2018. We all thank him for it.

The Perfect Fall Couple Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Harry’s sweater and overcoat are such a perfect complement to Meghan Markle’s fall look, it’s almost like they planned it. Almost.

New Dad, New Sweater STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images When Meghan Markle gave birth to the couple’s son, baby Archie, in May 2019, Prince Harry was the picture of an ecstatic dad. And his sweater was a truly iconic dad look that no one could be mad about.

His Own Man In His Own Sweater Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2020, Prince Harry met with Invictus athletes and looked like a man who had really come into his own. His signature half-zip sweater didn’t hurt matters.