Prince Louis Couldn’t Decide Between Walking With His Mom Or Dad In Cute Viral Video

Prince Louis is the classic third child in so many ways. The 5-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton appears to be gregarious and funny and charming whenever he joins his family at royal functions. And, as can often the case with the baby of the family, he tends to stick pretty close to his mother. So you can understand little Prince Louis’ confusion when he was left to decide if he wanted to walk with his mom or his dad during the family’s annual walk to church on Christmas Day. He was in a real pickle, but don’t worry it all worked out well in the end.

The Wales family, including Prince Louis’ 10-year-old brother Prince George and 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined King Charles for the second year in a row on the Christmas walk from Sandringham Estate to St. Mary Magdalene’s Church. The three children walked amongst the rest of the royal family but stuck pretty close to their parents’ sides as they greeted royal fans and accepted little gifts. Until Prince Louis somehow got separated from his mother, who continued walking, and in a viral clip of the moment shared on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, he just sort of stood there looking torn. Until he spotted his dad Prince William, who was walking behind him with his sister, and he went over to grab his hand.

Is it just me or does Prince William look utterly delighted at this turn of events?

As soon as Prince William sees Prince Louis, so often his mother’s little twin and her shadow at these events, coming to join him, he reaches out and takes his hand. Then he brings him over to greet royal fans, saying hello to well-wishers as father and son smile and bond. Even Kate Middleton is seen smiling at the two, clearly enjoying their cute moment.

Prince Louis has only recently started to join the rest of his family on these Christmas walks, and they all appear to really enjoy having him there. Prince George brought a cute teddy bear given to him by a royal fan to show Prince Louis, and the cute little boy hung out with his cousin Mia Tindall on the walk as well.

Perhaps Prince Louis is everyone’s baby. Or perhaps he’s hitting the next stage of his life, the big boy stage. Either way, Prince William looks like he’s all for it.