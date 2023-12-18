Every once in a while you’ll see a child who looks so very much like one parent that it is actually shocking. That child is 5-year-old Prince Louis, and that parent is the Princess of Wales. The mom of three recently shared a throwback Christmas photo from when she was a toddler herself, and royal watchers truly could not get over how much she looks like her youngest son Prince Louis in the photo. Absolute twins.

Middleton, who also shares 10-year-old son Prince George and 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with Prince William, took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback photo from her second Christmas in 1983. The photo sees a little brown-haired Kate Middleton seated at the table with a bowl of food in front of her, wearing a cardigan and a festive necklace. So now I guess we know where she got her love of cardigans from, and it explains a lot about the way she dresses her children.

The Princess of Wales shared the photo ahead of her annual Christmas Eve concert in support of Shaping Us, the Royal Foundation’s early childhood initiative. “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives,” she captioned the sweet throwback photo.

The resemblance to her youngest son Prince Louis was instantly recognizable to her royal fans.

“Copy and pasted Little Louis,” one wrote, while another added, “I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible.”

“That’s literally Prince Louis if he was a girl,” one more chimed in.

Prince Louis is his mom’s twin. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s youngest son certainly does look like his mom but even more than that, he really seems to keep her on her toes in the very best of ways. Whenever he joins the rest of the royal family at functions, as he did recently at a Christmas carol service and again at a toy drive, he manages to make his mom laugh with his antics.

Part of that might come with being the classic youngest child, of course. Or maybe there’s a little part of Kate Middleton that recognizes the similarity in their faces, and kind of loves it.