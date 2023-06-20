When King Charles stepped out with members of the royal family to watch the Trooping the Colour for his first official royal birthday celebration, there was one member of the family who really did not disappoint. The most expressive little royal we’ve seen in ages, 5-year-old Prince Louis. He came dressed in a suit, he came with neatly combed hair, and he came to entertain us all with his outsized reactions to the parade.

On June 17, Prince Louis joined his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with his older siblings, 9-year-old Prince George and 8-year-old Princess Charlotte. The whole family was decked out in the red, white, and blue apart from Middleton who wore head-to-toe green. Perhaps in an effort to be easily spotted by her youngest son, who tends to be a bit of a workout at royal events. He was the absolute star of the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, and when his grandfather was officially crowned King Charles, he managed to turn that solemn occasion into his own little party. Regardless of his sister Princess Charlotte’s efforts to keep him in check.

Fortunately for all of us, Princess Charlotte’s decorum doesn’t stand a chance against Prince Louis’ desire to party.

Ready for his close-up! Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images On his way to Buckingham Palace, Prince Louis looked to be smoothing back his hair in preparation for the many photos that would be taken of him that day.

Just corrupting a future king. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Normally well-mannered Prince George, future King of England, did not appear to be above a little tomfoolery with his younger brother leading the charge.

Who’s flying this thing? Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince Louis appeared to pretend to fly a plane on the balcony and got very, very into it.

A little gentleman. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images He might like to goof around, but Prince Louis was all manners as he saluted the planes flying past.

“Is she telling on me?” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Prince Louis continued to pretend he was flying a plane, Princess Charlotte looked as though she might be telling on him to her parents. She is a model royal, after all.

“Look at me being cute, guys!” Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince Louis knows he is being cute and precious at the Trooping the Colour.

“George you have to see this!” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis really couldn’t get enough of watching the parade.

He’s really nailed that royal wave. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone else in the family just does a one-handed wave, but Prince Louis doubles down with his own signature two-handed wave.

Clearly not impressed. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We’re not sure what Prince Louis is seeing here but whatever it is, he’s not a fan.

“Just two more minutes?” Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Prince Louis did not look as though he was ready to leave the balcony on Saturday, with both of his parents gently encouraging him to move it along at the end of the parade.

Now that Prince Louis is making some royal appearances, we can take comfort in knowing that we will definitely always be entertained. He just can’t help himself.