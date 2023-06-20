When King Charles stepped out with members of the royal family to watch the Trooping the Colour for his first official royal birthday celebration, there was one member of the family who really did not disappoint. The most expressive little royal we’ve seen in ages, 5-year-old Prince Louis. He came dressed in a suit, he came with neatly combed hair, and he came to entertain us all with his outsized reactions to the parade.
On June 17, Prince Louis joined his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace along with his older siblings, 9-year-old Prince George and 8-year-old Princess Charlotte. The whole family was decked out in the red, white, and blue apart from Middleton who wore head-to-toe green. Perhaps in an effort to be easily spotted by her youngest son, who tends to be a bit of a workout at royal events. He was the absolute star of the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last summer, and when his grandfather was officially crowned King Charles, he managed to turn that solemn occasion into his own little party. Regardless of his sister Princess Charlotte’s efforts to keep him in check.
Fortunately for all of us, Princess Charlotte’s decorum doesn’t stand a chance against Prince Louis’ desire to party.
Now that Prince Louis is making some royal appearances, we can take comfort in knowing that we will definitely always be entertained. He just can’t help himself.