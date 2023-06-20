Prince William Posed With George, Charlotte, & Louis In New Photos For Father's Day

In honor of Father’s Day this year, Prince William shared two new never-before-seen photos of him with his three children and they’re both definitely framers. And, of course, from the bench they’re sitting on to Prince Louis’ sweater, the Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to include a few thoughtful details into the photo shoot. This is a royal family photo, after all.

“Happy Father’s Day ❤️,” Kate Middleton and Prince William captioned the two new photos on Instagram. The first portrait is more posed, with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, all cuddled up to Prince William as they smile at the camera. The second photo captures a candid moment of Prince Louis making everyone laugh as he wrapped his arms around his dad’s neck.

Both photos were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who also took Prince Louis’ 5th birthday portraits. “Thank you @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me to capture this portrait of Prince William with his children,” Pilkington wrote on Instagram. “Feeling truly honoured. Happy Father’s Day everyone!”

The wooden bench the Wales family sat on for the photos was no ordinary bench. In fact, it was a lovely tribute to Prince William’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The bench was gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday in April 2016 and is located on Frogmore Estate near their home in Windsor, according to Gert’s Royals. Additionally, Majesty magazine reports the location of the photo shoot overlooks a lake at the royal family estate.

Prince Louis’ sweater might also look familiar to royal aficionados. The 5-year-old prince wore the same blue Fair Isle wool sweater in his birthday portraits shared earlier this year. Princess Charlotte has also been spotted before in the same flower dress. Prince William’s only daughter also wore the blue and daisy print dress back in May while attending a rehearsal event leading up to the King Charles’ coronation ceremony, according to People, and also paired with a white cardigan. Indeed, it might be fair to assume that Prince Louis’ birthday photos and Prince William’s Father’s Day portraits were all captured on the same day in early May. But you never know, the Princess of Wales is a big fan of rewearing outfits and hand-me-downs, after all.

Elsewhere in the royal family, King Charles also shared a lovely tribute to all the fathers in his life. “To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the king captured a gallery of photos, including a throwback image of him with Prince Harry and Prince William. Over in California, Prince Harry did not celebrate Father’s Day with a public post on social media, though he surely got to spend some quality time with his children Archie and Lilibet.

But however Prince William celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, let’s hope he got to relax with a nice greasy pizza on the sofa.