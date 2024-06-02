It seems like Prince William almost never gets called by his actual name. The royal family has always loved a nickname, and the future King of England might be in the running for most nicknames in the family. His mother Princess Diana called him “Wombat,” his wife Kate Middleton has a whole host of nicknames for him (including “Big Willy” which we are trying not to think about), and his low tolerance for alcohol has earned him the moniker “One-Pint Willie” from his cousin-in-law Mike Tindall. Not even Prince William’s own children can resist coming up with nicknames for their dad, but at least theirs are pretty cute. Here a few we’ve learned over the years.

He’s “Pops” to Prince George.

Prince William has always had a super close relationship to his 10-year-old son Prince George, perhaps especially since father and son are first and second in line to the throne. Roles that might otherwise make them feel a bit formal with each other, if not for Prince George’s sweetly wholesome sounding nickname for his dad. Prince George calls Prince William “Pops,” which sounds like a line from an old-timey American television series. Prince George was overheard at a royal function back in 2018 saying to Prince William, “Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?” And we can only assume Prince William ruffled his son’s hair and said, “Gee whiz son, I hope so” in response.

Prince William is “Papa” to his little “Mignonette.”

Prince William is close to daughter Princess Charlotte. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince William is also close to 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, but their nicknames for each other have a decidedly more posh flair. Almost as though they’re putting on a fun little play together or something. While Prince William has been heard calling his daughter “Mignonette,” she called him “Papa” when the family was at a charity event called the Big Help Out last May. We hope that Papa and Mignonette stay adorable friends forever.

“Poachy” has entered the mix.

While Papa and Pops are both mainstays for Prince William, his three children all have one fairly unusual nickname for him. Apparently Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their 6-year-old brother Prince Louis have taken to calling him “Poachy.” The nickname came about after an interview their dad did where he talked about his struggles to poach a fish. Which his kids apparently found “hysterical” enough to come up with a new nickname for him.

Poachy, Pops, or Papa. The royal kids are really jumping on the royal nickname train together.