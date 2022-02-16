Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to be joined by at least one other royal on American soil. It seems Prince William is going to be visiting the United States in 2022 as part of his Earthshot Prize, and with any luck he might even bring along his entire family. Now, perhaps we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves here but this could potentially mean that the Cambridge children and the Sussex children could actually be seeing each other this year.

In October 2021, Prince William spoke on stage at the Alexandra Palace in London to hand out the first five prizes of one million British pounds each to five recipients who are contributing to ending climate change. He explained in his speech that he plans to bring the climate change prize across the pond; to the newly adopted home of his brother, Prince Harry, in fact.

“Where better than the nation that inspired the Moonshot all those years ago?” Prince William said at the time. “I’m delighted to announce that the Earthshot Prize will be heading to the United States of America in 2022.”

While he did not specifically mention his brother Prince Harry or sister-in-law Meghan or their two children, 2-year-old Archie and 8-month-old Lilibet, it would be a golden opportunity for the brothers to reconnect. Not to mention it would be a lovely chance for his own three children with wife Kate Middleton, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, to spend time with their cousins. They haven’t yet met baby Lilibet, after all.

If the Cambridge family does decide to stay with Harry and Meghan at their home in Montecito, California, there will certainly be enough room. Their home reportedly boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, per The Independent. That’s right, 16 bathrooms. Now, the Cambridge family is accustomed to living in palaces and such, but I think they could handle this house for a night or two. Kind of like glamping, perhaps. Both the Sussex and Cambridge family love spending time outdoors; what better place to enjoy nature than southern California? They can even compare chicken coops when they check out Archie’s Chick Inn since the Cambridge kids have chickens of their own at their country home of Anmer Hall.

Besides, they won’t even be the first royal guests to visit the Sussexes. Princess Eugenie visited with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 1-year-old son August in February, even going to the Super Bowl with her cousin Prince Harry on Sunday.

Prince William and Prince Harry are due for some dad bonding time. Why not this year? Why not California? Why not 16 bathrooms?