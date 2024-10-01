Hear ye, hear ye: England is about to have a new royal. Earlier today, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The little one, due to arrive early next year, will join older brother Wolfie, 8, Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, and Sienna, 3, the couple’s first child together born in 2021.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news,” the statement, which was shared to Twitter, declared.

Beatrice is ninth in line to the British throne, which is closer than basically anyone else we know but still probably means we’ll never see the ascension of Queen Beatrice. Moreover, her children will not enter the line of succession at all or even be granted titles or prince or princess. That honor is reserved for the sons and daughters of a sovereign (the king or queen) or future sovereign, or the grandchildren of a sovereign via a son.

That’s why Beatrice and her sister Eugenie, born to Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew, are princesses while their cousins Zara and David, born to Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne, are just Zara and David. It’s also why Prince William’s children were princes and a princess while Queen Elizabeth was alive (the are the children of a future monarch) but Prince Harry’s children didn’t get the titles until after the passing of Her Majesty.

Does that make sense? I mean, it doesn’t because these rules are all made up and a bit silly, but is that clear? Great!

Beatrice’s baby will join a gaggle of 14 cousins born to Millennial royals. Yes, of course, there’s Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie, and Lilibet, but also August and Ernest, her sister Eugenie’s sons, who will be first cousins to the newest member of the royal family.

Like the assorted Mountbatten-Windsors and Mapelli Mozzis reveling in this happy news, we too are delighted.