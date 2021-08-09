Whether they’re running on the beach, helping their mom in the garden, or watching David Attenborough documentaries, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids love nature. And that love is mutual. In a precious new photo shared by her parents over the weekend, Princess Charlotte is seen holding a butterfly, cradled in her hands, while standing in amongst purple flowers.

While a new photo of the royal kids is always welcomed without context, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this new image of 6-year-old Princess Charlotte to help bring attention to butterfly conservation. “Save Butterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because they are not only beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important,” they captioned the photo. “Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain.”

Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count is a four week long survey of butterflies across the United Kingdom. This nationwide survey is meant bring attention to global environmental change and the importance of conserving the natural environment. “That’s why taking part in this massive citizen science enterprise is of great importance, not just for our butterflies but for the wider environment and biodiversity in general,” according to the Big Butterfly Count.

Being passionate about the environment runs in the royal family. Prince William has been a long time advocate for the natural world, which was detailed in his recent Discovery+ documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All. His younger brother, Prince Harry, has been outspoken about climate change, noting in his recent Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward that it is “pretty depressing” that children are growing up in a world where their home country is either “on fire or under water.” And their father, Prince Charles, has made it his focus as a senior member of the royal family to strive for a sustainable future.

Princess Charlotte and her siblings are little environmentalists in the making. They were on-hand to help Middleton design a play-and-learn garden in 2019; Prince George inspired his mom to include stepping stones! And not only has Prince Louis loved “smelling flowers” from a young age, but he and his siblings have been longtime animal lovers. Just last year, all three siblings asked broadcaster and nature historian David Attenborough questions about animals and insects. “I like spiders, do you like spiders too?” Princess Charlotte asked Attenborough in the video.

Whether she’s looking for spiders or holding butterflies in her hands, Princess Charlotte is definitely one with nature.