Rihanna Reveals Her Relatable Pregnancy Cravings In Rare IG Photos Of Her Baby Bump

Now that Rihanna is experiencing her second pregnancy, she seems to really know what she wants. Especially when it comes to her cravings. In a recent Instagram Story, Rihanna shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump and a peek at her pregnancy cravings. Her incredibly relatable pregnancy cravings, in fact.

The “Lift Me Up” singer is currently pregnant with her second child, which she announced in a spectacular fashion by debuting her baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in February. She and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together last May, which means they’ll have two kids within two years of each other. For now however, Rihanna just seems pretty excited about all the fun food she’s eating to satisfy her pregnancy cravings. And right now, it looks like it’s all about that pasta.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared two photos on her Instagram Story captioned “drive tru” with a napkin folded neatly under her exposed baby bump and not just one but two delicious looking plates of pasta. One looked to be a traditional spaghetti and tomato sauce type of dish while the other looked as though it might be a ravioli or gnocchi in a meat sauce. Both excellent choices. She also included an emoji of a mother feeding a baby, which has me wondering if it was a case of one plate of pasta for mom, the other for the baby she is carrying. Either way it works.

Rihanna is apparently craving savory plates of pasta during her pregnancy with her second child. Rihanna/Instagram

Pregnancy cravings played a pivotal role for Rihanna when she was carrying her son, whose name she has yet to reveal. It seems she was doing a bang up job of keeping her pregnancy a secret from her friends until her eating and drinking habits gave her away. “They're around me, they know my habits,” Rihanna told E! last February. “They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts.”

One plate of pasta simply is not enough. Rihanna/Instagram

So now we know. Rihanna’s first pregnancy was all about sweets and her second seems to be all about pasta.