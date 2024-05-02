Rihanna has always been reliably lavish when she shows up on the steps of the Met Gala every year. This year marks her 11th appearance at the Met Gala, where the theme is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by a J.G. Ballard short story. What sort of incredible, intricate, creative look might Rihanna plan for the event? Now that she’s a mom of two, she’s keeping it simple. And above all, comfortable.

The “Umbrella” singer, who is mom to 23-month-old son RZA and 8-month-old Riot Rose with partner A$AP Rocky, spoke to Extra recently about her plans for this year’s Met Gala. Last year, Rihanna wore a Chanel-inspired white hooded gown covered in flowers by Valentino and fingerless gloves in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, whose style was the theme of the evening. This year?

“I'm actually keeping it real simple this year,” she told Extra, adding that she is planning to play around with hair and makeup to see what she can come up with. Still, it’s all going to be “very simple,” especially “compared to everything I’ve ever done.”

Rihanna went on to describe how her style has changed as a mom. “When you become a mom, your style goes from bleh to let’s see what fits,” she said. “And then you wanna be comfortable because you’re moving around so much and then it’s whatever fits. Right now my clothes are either too big or too small most of the time.”

The mom of two has been looking back at her fashion choices before motherhood took over and made her see things differently, admitting last month that there are certain things she simply won’t do again. “It’s going to sound hypocritical but... because I did so much sh*t in my life: I had my nipples out, I had my panties out,” she told British Vogue. “But now those are the things, like, I guess as a mom and an evolved young lady ... they’re just things I just feel like I would never do or, like ‘Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?!’”

These days, Rihanna is all about comfort in fashion, not just her own comfort but for her sons as well. “I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?” she told Interview magazine last month. “What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’”

We can’t wait to see what she wears to the Met Gala. Comfortable haute couture? Will wonders never cease.