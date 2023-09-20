Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reveal The First Photos Of Their Newborn Son, Baby Riot Rose

It’s official: Riot Rose Mayers has made his debut and he’s a cutie. Weeks after news broke that Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky’s second child together, the couple released the first photos of their newborn son, including several new pictures from a family photoshoot that include their oldest son, 15-month-old RZA Athelston.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed Riot on Aug. 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast earlier this month. The “We Found Love” singer had not released any statements or posted on social media to announce the birth of her second child, but opted to confirm all of those reports this week by releasing several photos of baby Riot and the happy family of four.

The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, who also photographed Rihanna’s first pregnancy. “It’s a FAMILY thing 💪🏽 Welcome to the World Riot Rose 🌹,” Miles wrote on Instagram.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see the photos of baby Riot. “THE ROYAL FAM,” one fan commented, while another observed, “He looks just like RZA.” One more said, “The most important family in the world now.”

Rihanna also left a sweet comment on Diggs’ post that read, “The Mayers Boyz.” And the latest addition to the Mayer Boyz is pretty dang adorable. In one photo from the shoot, Riot is looking at the camera while laying on a pink and blue blanket, dressed in a tiny sweatsuit and tall socks.

In another, Rihanna holds up Riot, who appears to be thinking, “Why is that big flashing thing all up in my face?”

“Ahh, that’s much better,” Riot is clearly thinking in this sweet snap of him looking at his dad A$AP Rocky.

Wearing tiny boots and a light pink overall set, Riot looks so itty bitty in his dad’s arms.

In this family photo, Rihanna has Riot bundled up in a blanket while RZA couldn’t be happier to be sitting on A$AP Rocky’s shoulders.

Rihanna and Rocky are all smiles in this sweet photo with their two children, while RZA is quite interested in something off in the distance.

Rihanna, proud mom of two, looks so happy and content in this sweet photo, snuggling RZA as A$AP Rocky holds baby Riot.

Rocky’s got the whole hold-two-babies-at-once thing down to a science in this adorable picture.

The Mayers family, y’all.

Rihanna: Grammy-winning artist, billionaire entrepreneur, and Riot and RZA’s mom.

Welcome to the world, Riot!