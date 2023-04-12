Rihanna Shared A Bunch Of Adorable New Photos Of Her Son & Wow, He's A$AP Rocky's Twin

Rihanna’s first Easter as a mom might be tough to top next year. Not only will another baby be in the mix, as the “Diamonds” singer is currently pregnant with her second child, but her little boy could not have looked cuter, decked out in bunny ears and a sparkly chain for the holiday. Oh, and he was surrounded by actual fluffy rabbits and colorful Easter eggs sitting on top of plushy green grass. Talk about a spring vibe.

On Tuesday, Rihanna shared a batch of adorable new photos of her son, whose name she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky have not shared publicly, to commemorate his first Easter. Rihanna gave birth to her little guy almost a year ago, in May of 2022, and is clearly loving all of his milestones and firsts.

“Eastuh!!!” Riri captioned one post on Instagram that featured photos of her baby boy smiling in a diaper and bunny ears. In one especially cute photo, he’s gnawing on an Easter egg sitting outside in the grass.

Beyond commenting on how cute Rihanna’s little boy is, fans could not get over how much he looks like his dad. “That’s Rocky!” one fan commented, while another declared him, “asap jr.” One more said, “He looks more like Rocky than Rocky himself.”

In another post, Rihanna shared photos of her son holding the festive children’s book, How to Catch the Easter Bunny by Adam Wallace. “Look at heeeeee!!!!” she captioned the post, which featured a precious picture of her son petting a grey bunny.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared another adorable peek at life with her toddler. The Savage X Fenty mogul shared a hilarious and relatable video of her son interrupting her workout so he could sit on her and watch what sounded a lot like CoComelon in the comfort of his mom’s arms. “Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she captioned the video of her son giggling and smiling on her lap.

She might not have gotten to finish her workout, but she doesn’t need a kettlebell or HIIT training session to feel strong. Ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year, Rihanna talked about how becoming a mom has made her feel unstoppable. “When you become a mom,” she said during an interview with Apple Music in February, “there’s something that just happens when you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything.”