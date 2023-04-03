Rihanna's Son Hilariously Interrupts Her Workout So He Could Sit On Her Lap & Watch TV

Staying motivated to exercise can be a struggle at the best of times, but when a super adorable little 11-month-old baby comes on in to interrupt your workout, that battle is fully lost. Just ask Rihanna, who shared a video of her sweet little boy interrupting her workout with his cute smile and adorable presence.

The “Lift Me Up” singer, who’s currently pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a rare video of her 11-month-old son, smiling at the camera and looking just the tiniest bit mischievous. Why did he look mischievous? Because he crashed his mom’s workout for a little cuddle. Or at least that’s what Rihanna claimed in her Instagram post.

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” she captioned the video, in which her son appears to be watching a television program that sounds suspiciously like CoComelon, a show he seems to find especially riveting. Or perhaps he looks so content because he has reigned victorious and crashed his mom’s workout and pulled all of her attention his way. A skill that will come in handy for him once his mom gives birth to his little brother or sister in the coming months.

Rihanna’s little boy, whose name she and partner A$AP Rocky have chosen not to share publicly since his birth last May, won the hearts of her followers on Instagram with his sweet interruption. Just as he won their hearts last month when Rihanna shared a photo of him looking hilariously annoyed because, according to her, “he found out his sibling was going to the Oscars and not him.”

As Rihanna’s due date draws closer, she will probably start to notice more of these little moments. Her son needing a bit of extra attention, a bit of affirmation that he has his own place and that he won’t lose his spot to his little brother or sister when they arrive. Something both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky can work on together, which should come naturally for them as “best friends with a baby” as she told British Vogue in March. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship,” she said at the time. “Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

She’s not wrong, everything really does change. Workouts, sibling rivalry, everything.