Grandma Tina Knowles Shares How Rumi & Sir Are Different In This Sweet New Update

Beyoncé and JAY-Z might be justifiably hesitant to share updates on their children, but there’s just no stopping a proud grandmother like Tina Knowles when she wants to indulge in a little grandchild brag. Knowles recently shared a sweet update about her 6-year-old twin grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, and said the two of them are opposites in many ways.

Knowles spoke to E! News at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and shared a rare update on her twin grandchildren, who Beyoncé and JAY-Z share along with 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. “Rumi is amazing — an amazing artist, painter and creator,” the proud grandmother shared. “How could they be anything else growing up in that environment? All we talk about is creativity and fashion.”

While Rumi might be into creativity and fashion like her mom and even her older sister Blue Ivy, who recently showed up to the Grammys looking like an absolute Disney princess in a ballgown, her twin brother Sir looks at the world through a different lens. According to Knowles, Sir is “very, very smart,” but doesn’t go in as much for that high octane lifestyle. “Sir is very quiet,” Knowles added, noting that he “does all of the numbers stuff, so he’s not into fashion as much.”

So I guess this means that we won’t be seeing Sir start his own fashion label like his parents any time soon. But maybe he’ll do their accounting?

Rumi certainly does appear to be following in her mom’s musical footsteps. The 6-year-old was featured on her mom’s song “Protector” from her Cowboy Carter album, where she could be heard asking in a sweet little voice: “Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?” Much like her older sister Blue Ivy, who was featured on Queen Bey’s 2019 song “Brown Skin Girl” when she was just 7 years old, Rumi has made history as one of the youngest people to ever have a song charting on Billboard’s Hot 100.

While Sir might not be charting alongside his sisters, his mom did include her son in a 2022 gratitude post she shared on her website for giving her the space to make her Renaissance album, writing, “I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration,” alongside a photo with her three kids sleeping beside her, per Page Six.

Every child has their own set of talents, and the Carter family appears to be honoring Rumi and Sir and all of their differences.