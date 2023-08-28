Samantha Gave Fans a Perfect Goodbye With This AJLT Ad-Lib

When the final episode of Season 2 of And Just Like That... finally dropped last Thursday, there was one scene fans were all waiting for: the hotly anticipated return of Kim Cattrall as the iconic Samantha Jones. We all knew she was coming back for a cameo after being so noticeably absent in the Sex And The City reboot, we just didn’t know what that would look like. And while there will always be people who feel as though it wasn’t enough or were somehow disappointed, Kim Cattrall did ad-lib one absolutely perfect moment for her fans. Because she knows how much her character has meant to us.

In the Season 2 finale, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) gets a phone call from Samantha, who is living in London. She apologizes for not being able to make it to Carrie’s “Last Supper” being held at her apartment because of a flight issue, but asks to be put on speaker phone to say goodbye to the apartment herself. “Thank you for everything, you f**king fabulous flat.” After hanging up with Carrie, Samantha kisses the screen of her phone and presses it against her chest with an emotional smile.

This lovely moment that felt like a sweet nod to her fans was all Cattrall’s idea, according to And Just Like That... show-runner Michael Patrick King. “Then the phone call's over and something amazing happens after they say goodbye,” King recounted on the podcast And Just Like That… The Writers Room, “which is Samantha kisses the phone.”

Another writer on the podcast explained that the moment was “not in the script” and King went on to share, “It's just totally a moment of an actor playing the moment and it's really nice.”

The writers of And Just Like That... wanted to give the sense that the four original friends including Carrie, Samantha, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) were all still friends. Even if Samantha lives across the ocean and Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she will not be returning as a series regular. “My goal, for us, was to have Carrie pick up her phone and look at it, see the word Samantha, and have the audience's head blow off,” King said on the podcast. “When it comes around the sentimentality of something called 'The Last Supper,' it's hard to not imagine that Samantha would've gotten a call from Charlotte and Miranda saying, 'Hey, Carrie's doing the last supper and this time it's real. She's leaving this apartment.’”

And so as Carrie leaves her apartment, Samantha Jones (presumably) leaves us, her fans, for good. And she did it with a kiss goodbye for us all.

We will never deserve her.