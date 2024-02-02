This Brand New Peanuts Special Will Give Us Franklin's Adorable Origin Story

One of the sweetest surprises to come out of Apple TV+ is the absolute dedication the streaming service has to offering new Peanuts content. In particular, pulling some of the characters who have long been in the background and giving them their own spotlight. No offense to Charlie Brown, but we already have a pretty solid sense of his whole story. Now we’re getting to know characters like Franklin, who is getting his own special in February on Apple TV+ in Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.

We get a long-awaited origin story in Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.

Franklin has long been a popular member of the Charlie Brown gang, but what did we really know about him? He was first introduced in 1968 as a busy, sporty kid who loves baseball. Franklin’s dad is a member of the military, which means that Franklin’s family is often on the move. In Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin, we see Franklin moving to the Peanuts neighborhood for the first time, and he tries to use his grandpa’s advice on how to make friends to bond with Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang. He struggles until he decides to join the Soap Box Derby race and asks Charlie Brown to be his teammate. The two work together to build their car, but things don’t run smoothly. It is Charlie Brown, after all.

A trailer for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin sees the new kid finding his way.

After moving from town to town with the military, Franklin and his family settle in to their new life with the Peanuts gang. The trailer sees him struggling to make new friends until he meets Charlie Brown on the beach. They bond over wanting to enter the Soap Box Derby Race, and try to find common ground in their interests. While we don’t know if they win the race, we do know these two become great pals.

When can you watch Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin?

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 16.

Apple TV+ is the home for all things Peanuts at this point, whether you want to watch old standbys like It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown or new specials like Snoopy Presents: One-Of-A-Kind Marcie, where everyone’s favorite introvert finally got her own time to shine.

This is what Apple TV+ is giving the entire Peanuts gang. Their own time to shine.