Taylor Swift is famous for the wrong reason. Yes, we all love her music, but really she has just about the strongest fun aunt energy on the planet. Even when she is just meeting a child for the first time, she knows exactly what to say. Like when she recently met Emily Blunt’s 10-year-old daughter. The Tortured Poets Department singer made a big fan out of young Hazel with just one sentence and she didn’t even sing it.

The Fall Guy star recently spoke to Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show about her daughter Hazel, who she shares with husband John Krasinski along with 8-year-old daughter Violet, meeting Swift for the first time. And if anyone was hoping to hear that Swift was somehow less than lovely with a child, they clearly don’t know her history as everyone’s favorite unofficial aunt. Her meeting with young Hazel was no different. “She’s the nicest,” Blunt confirmed to Stern. “Hazel had just cut all of her hair off and Taylor goes ‘God, look at you! I just love your style!’ and I thought she was going to faint. It was the best thing anyone’s done for my child. She’s really cool!”

Imagine being 9 years old and having the actual Taylor Swift tell you that she loves your style. Who can blame Hazel for wanting to faint?

Swift has a history of being super thoughtful to the children in her life, whether she is including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children in her songs or sending sweet letters to Alicia Keys’ son (and one of her biggest fans) Genesis. So now Hazel is part of an exclusive club of young Swifties.

As for Emily Blunt, she recently made the decision to take some time off from acting to spend time with her daughters, explaining last summer to Bruce Bozzi, “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.” While she is promoting her new movie at the moment, The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling, Blunt was able to be with her daughter when she got that amazing compliment from Taylor Swift.

A compliment young Hazel probably felt in her bones as well. Lucky kid.