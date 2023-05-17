Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters everywhere on May 26. Leading up to the big day, we’ve gotten glimpses of the new movie and the characters bringing the beloved Disney story to life once again. And because it’s live-action, those characters look much more realistic and a bit different from those we all know so well from the original animated movie.
The live-action version of The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, who is making history as the first Black actress to portray the Disney Princess. Bailey’s casting has brought tears and joy to thousands of kids and families all over the world, including a group of little Black girls at the UK premiere of the movie who got to hug Ariel herself. The animated Ariel in the original Little Mermaid released in 1989 was voiced by Jodi Benson, who recently attended the premiere in Los Angeles. Benson posted a photo of her and Bailey on her Instagram Story, with the caption, “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel!”
The movie also stars huge names such as Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. How does this live-action cast compare to the the original animated characters? Let’s take a look!
Like the original, Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaidhas a stellar soundtrack, which is full of songs you already know and love as well as some new bops. Between the animation, music, and this incredible cast, you know you’ll be watching The Little Mermaid on repeat whenever it arrives on Disney+ after its theatrical release.
The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters everywhere on Friday, May 26.