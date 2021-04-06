For the past year, social distancing guidelines and city-wide lockdowns have forced loved ones to communicate and celebrate special moments virtually. It’s been tough, of course, and like many families, Tia Mowry-Hardict and Tamera Mowry-Housley have not seen each other for months. But for Easter, Tia and Tamera got to be with their families and shared the precious moments on Instagram.

Mowry-Hardict told Entertainment Tonight in an video interview that the two had plans to meet up as a family the day before Easter. “The day before Easter we will finally get the whole family together to see each other,” she said, adding that the time she did get to see her sister, it was just the two of them.

While the sisters have not shared a photo of the two of them together for the holiday, they did share a few, cute family snapshots. The Family Reunion actress posted an outdoor lawn picture of herself with her brother Tahj Mowy, father Timothy Mowry, husband Cory Hardict, and their two kids, 9-year-old Cree and 2-year-old Cairo. “#easter was full of #love, great #food, and great company,” Mowry-Hardict captioned the post.

Mowry-Hardict’s home was decorated with cute Easter bunny balloons and Cairo and Cree colored eggs. It looked like they all had a blast.

Back in October 2020, Mowry-Housley shared with Entertainment Tonight that she had not seen her sister in months due to the pandemic and their busy schedules. During that time, the two were staying connected through Zoom. “Every two weeks, we Zoom each other and we have happy hour. We have a glass of wine, we talk about what’s been happening,” the former Real host told Entertainment Tonight.

A few months later in March 2021, Mowry-Hardict said she and her sister finally reunited in person after almost a year. “We were so happy to see each other,” Mowry-Hardict shared with Entertainment Tonight in a virtual interview on March 31. She added, “We’re really looking forward to the weekend [Easter] so that we can spend time with the whole entire family.”

On Mowry-Housley’s Instagram, she shared a picture of her with their mother Darlene Mowry, her husband Adam Housley, and their two kids 8-year-old Aden and 5-year-old Ariah. “We love you Grandma Darlene,” Housley captioned the picture on her Instagram. “Isn’t she lovely? I Love you momma. Hope you guys had a wonderful #Easter.”

While the reboot of their sitcom, Sister, Sister, is currently on ice at the moment, it’s nice to hear that the ladies were able love on one another as a family once again.