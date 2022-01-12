Tina Knowles-Lawson Shared A Precious Photo With Blue Ivy, Her "Little Capricorn Twin"

Tina Knowles-Lawson has a special bond with her oldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. For her 10th birthday, the 68-year-old ‘glam-ma’ penned a touching note to her.

“My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today,” Knowles-Lawson started off the lengthy caption on her Instagram page on Jan. 7. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.” The birthday girl was almost as tall as her grandmother in the beach picture, sporting a stylish black blazer, white trousers and trainers, and hooped earrings and sunglasses.

Knowles-Lawson went on to call Blue her “little Capricorn Twin.” The mother of Beyoncé Carter went on to share an interesting fact with fans about her and her granddaughter’s birthdays: they’re three days apart from one another! “I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready,” she wrote, “three days later but we still share the bond.”

And it seems Blue knows a thing or two about the Capricorn life. Knowles-Lawson said that her granddaughter says her granddaughter reminds her when she is acting like one. “Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young,” she added with a laughing emoji. “Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born!”

The post, which has received over 475,000 likes, left many fans shocked at how grown-up Blue looks. “As the elders say, that child has been here before. Can’t believe she’s already 10,” Unbothered podcast host Jemele Hill commented. Screenwriter Mara Brock Akil commented, “Are you kidding me — wow! Look at Blue!”

Last month, Blue, her little brother and sister, Sir and Rumi, and mom, Beyoncé, recorded a song for Knowles-Lawson’s new Facebook show. Like her mother, it seems Blue is always there for her grandma when she needs her, including makeup needs. Last January, Knowles-Lawson shared a selfie of her glam makeup look that Blue did on her. “My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” she captioned the post. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup?” She added, “She Beat My Face, Gonna save me a lot of money on makeup artist fees.”