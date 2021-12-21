The latest musical project from Beyoncé included help from her kids and nephew. Beyoncé recorded a song for her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson’s new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. To help out with the vocals she enlisted the voices of Knowles-Lawson’s grandchildren, Blue Ivy, 9, twins Sir and Rumi, 4, as well as her sister Solange’s son, Julez, 17.

The promo video for the upcoming show was posted on Knowles-Lawson’s Instagram page on Tuesday. The kids can be heard at the very beginning saying together, “Let’s talk about it.”

The lyrics read, “Whatever it is, we can talk about it / Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it / Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”

The brilliant marketing move was an epic Queen Bey move and won over fans immediately. “Sir saying ‘grandma,’” one fan commented. Other fans reacted to the nostalgic vibe of the theme song as one person commented, “SCREAMING!!!!! I’m too geeked to watch this and Beys vocals were soooo good, so nostalgic, reminds me of a sitcom from the early 2000s.”

The 67-year-old grandmother thanked her daughter and grandchildren in her caption, “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Mrs. Carter has laid her vocals to a hit theme song. Back in 2004, when she was part of Destiny’s Child, she was a background singer to her sister, Solange, for The Proud Family theme song. This is also Blue’s second song credit; her first one was her mother’s award-winning, “Brown Skinned Girl”, which earned her a Grammy at the age of 9.

Mama Tina will be a “heart to heart” sit-down talk show that takes place inside Knowles-Lawson’s home. “I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” she wrote. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Special guests will include Kevin Hart, Chloe and Hailey Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Marsai Martin, John David Washington, and Storm Reid. “I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars,” Knowles-Lawson added.

Talks With Mama Tina will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Knowles-Lawson’s Facebook page.