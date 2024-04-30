A Toddler Told A Little White Lie To Meet Prince William & It Totally Worked

A 3-year-old boy named Kevin learned a valuable lesson recently when he wanted to meet Prince William. Lying works. Probably not the lesson his parents were hoping he would learn, but a lesson learned nonetheless.

Prince William was in Newcastle on Tuesday to visit James’s Place, a suicide prevention charity, and visited with royal fans in the street as he walked around the town. One such royal fan was 3-year-old Kevin, who greeted Prince William outside of James’s Place and told the father of three that it was his birthday. Kevin was there with fellow toddlers and staff from the Little Lotus Nursery, and was delighted when Prince William shook his hand. He even asked little Kevin if he had eaten his birthday cake yet, per The Daily Mail, a tough question since Little Lotus Nursery staff admitted after the fact that it was not Kevin’s birthday. He had just wanted to meet the future king and figured lying about his birthday would get him in with a chance.

And let’s face it. He was right. Well played, Kevin.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Prince William hasn’t said a word about little Kevin’s lie, it seems highly unlikely that he would be too concerned about it. He is a dad of three himself, after all, and has a pretty good sense of humor. Between telling his knock-knock jokes and generally making an effort not to take himself too seriously, Prince William probably went home to his wife and told her all about it and had a good laugh.

Prince William actually gave a quick update on Middleton, who is currently going through cancer treatment and staying out of the public eye. When asked by a well-wisher how his wife and three children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis, were doing, he replied per The Daily Mail, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re all doing well.”

The Prince of Wales has not said much about his wife’s cancer diagnosis in public, simply sharing that he will “look after” her and now telling royal fans that they’re doing well. We hope Middleton gets to hear about Kevin lying to get to meet her husband. She’ll probably love it.