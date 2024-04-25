Prince William Told Princess Charlotte's Favorite Knock Knock Joke At A School

If there’s one thing we know about Prince William, it’s that he loves a dad joke. As a father of three himself, he presumably gets ample opportunity to shell them out with George, Charlotte, and Louis. But why limit all that corny humor to the walls of his castle? Recently, the future King of England stopped by a school for a surprise visit after he was invited by one of the students on Thursday, where he hung out and told knock knock jokes.

Prince William spent time at St. Michael’s Church of England High School in Birmingham on Thursday after he was invited by a 12-year-old student named Freddie last October. Freddie wanted Prince William to come see the school’s Matrix Project, which focused on de-stigmatizing male mental health support, an issue the Prince of Wales has long championed himself. While Prince William and Kate Middleton were unable to visit in October, Prince William visited on his own on Thursday to meet Freddie and other students. “Well done you, I’m here now. Your letter worked. I’m sorry I couldn’t come to you in October,” Prince William said upon meeting Freddie.

He even joined the young student on his podcast where he was able to tell a classic dad joke, which he explained was a particular favorite of his 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. “It’s one she keeps telling me,” he explained in a video of his podcast interview. It was a knock knock joke about the interrupting cow. And everyone loved it.

Prince William, who is also dad to 10-year-old Prince George and 6-year-old Prince Louis, has long been a fan of the dad joke. Just ask him what his favorite emoji is and he’ll tell you it’s an “aubergine,” also known as the eggplant emoji. He’s been known to really ham it up during his royal visits, like when he was at a restaurant and jumped on the phone to start taking lunch reservations, or when he played along when a little kid asked him where Prince William was and pretended to be someone else.

His sense of humor will come in handy at home these days, with both his father, King Charles III and Kate Middleton undergoing cancer treatment, both he and his young are children probably feeling the weight of this in their home. A good knock knock joke would not go amiss every now and then.