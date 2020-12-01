There is no denying that 2020 has been a tumultuous year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Stepping away from their senior royal roles, moving across the ocean first to Canada and then to California. Suffering a devastating pregnancy loss in July. But through it all, Meghan Markle's son Archie has apparently been "thriving."

Markle and Prince Harry recently spent their first Thanksgiving in the United States with Archie in their new home in Montecito, California. While the couple did not share their plans with the media, it seems likely that they would have eaten a well-cooked turkey as Markle has a reputation as a seriously skilled cook. She even shared some of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes on her now defunct website The Tig, so you know they ate well.

They played well too, according to People, which quoted a source as saying that little Archie is "thriving and growing quickly." The source also told the magazine, "As a family, they spend hours outside."

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Markle wrote about suffering a miscarriage in a moving essay for The New York Times, describing the experience in an effort to encourage other women to feel comfortable opening up about their loss. As she described it, "losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex work through their loss, their son Archie continues to thrive and grow and "keep us on our toes," as Markle admitted in an October interview. Now that the holidays are in full swing, Markle and Prince Harry can expect to experience a whole lot of firsts with their little boy. His first Christmas in their new home as they will reportedly not be traveling back to the U.K. to spend the holidays with the royal family, as per Harper's Bazaar. And his first Christmas being truly mobile. They will get to decorate their new home for the first time as a family. And they will have the chance to revel in their newfound freedom with their little boy.