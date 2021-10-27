You Can Have Meghan Markle Lead Story Time & Read Her Children’s Book The Bench

If Meghan Markle’s children’s book isn’t already in your family’s library, or you just miss watching the Duchess of Sussex in Suits, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a video of Meghan Markle reading of The Bench.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on Brightly Storytime’s YouTube Channel to read her own children’s book, which came out in June, and provide some insight into how the book came to be. “I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you can enjoy it too,” Meghan says on screen, before opening up the book.

But she isn’t on screen for long. You can hear her narrate the book while the camera shows the illustrations from The Bench, painted by Christian Robinson. “I asked him to do something special for me and use watercolors, which isn’t the normal medium he works in,” Meghan explains at the beginning of the video. “But he did this to make this extra special. I hope you love the pictures as much as you love the words.”

It’s hard not to love the words, especially when you’re hearing Meghan read them, especially because she wrote them for her husband and son.

It’s quite soothing to hear Meghan talk about how her husband, Prince Harry, will watch their 2-year-old son, Archie, grow from his bench in their garden.

Since the book’s big debut in June, it has become a New York Times Bestseller and Meghan even donated copies to the children at Preschool Learning Center in her hometown of Los Angeles in October. After hearing her narration, it’s easy to see why The Bench has become one of her son, Archie’s favorite books, and not just because his chickens are included in the illustrations.

But Meghan has a mission for viewers — to go find a special spot, like a bench, of their own. “I hope you enjoyed the bench, I loved being able to share it with you,” Meghan says. “And now I hope you’re able to find your own special bench, or chair, or little quiet nook. Just a place that means something to you to share with someone you love.”